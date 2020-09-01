Razorback Transit back to full service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With fall classes underway at the University of Arkansas Razorback Transit is back to providing full service to its riders.

Transit and Communications Director David Wilson said they have 11 routes in service, which is the same as last year.

Employees have been trained on the new safety guidelines and are filling out a daily self-screening to make sure they are healthy before working. Wilson said they are taking several steps to protect its passengers including keeping capacity down to 66 percent which means no more than 45 people on a bus at a time.

Wilson said the largest crowd they have had on the bus since the first day of class is 39.

“Razorback Transit is really a reflection of what is going on campus the attendance for in-person classes is down for obvious reasons so the ridership is down as well. I would not say it is half but it’s significantly down,” said Wilson.

Bus drivers and passengers must wear a face covering on the bus and a partition has been added for its drivers to reduce face to face contact. Wilson said they have also stepped up its sanitation efforts.

“The buses are cleaned much more, under normal circumstances the buses get a deep cleaning at the end of the day now that is done at least three times more for all buses.”

While on public transportation, as added precautions the CDC recommends passengers to avoid touching surfaces, travel during non-peak hours and to practice good hand hygiene. Passengers are also encouraged to use the rear entrance to get on and off the bus.

Wilson said they will continue to monitor the ridership and adjustments to routes will be made if necessary.