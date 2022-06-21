LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 21, the Arkansas School Safety Commission met at the State Capitol in Little Rock for the second time since being reinstated by Governor Asa Hutchinson with an executive order on June 10.

Dr. Cheryl May, Director of the University of Arkansas system Criminal Justice Institute, is the chair of the commission and presided over the meeting. She noted that there will be two presentations made at the next commission meeting, including one on behavioral threat assessment which was postponed due to the speaker’s unavailability.

May began by explaining some history of the Arkansas Center for School Safety, including describing online and in-person programs available for school resource officers. She noted that there are over 20 in-person classes available, including courses on school threat assessment, suicide prevention for schools and civilian response to active shooter events in schools.

May also addressed the “very important” sub-committees, which meet separately every week as well.

“The primary focus of the sub-committees so far has been in identifying progress that we’ve made in the recommendations,” she noted, referring to measures suggested when the commission last met in 2018. She cited the importance of identifying any further questions in a timely manner.

An initial report with new recommendations is due to Governor Hutchinson on August 1, while final recommendations are scheduled to be presented to the governor on October 1.

“It is a matter of state importance to provide an updated analysis of best practices regarding school safety to our local school districts,” Hutchinson wrote in his executive order.

The commission will meet next on June 28.