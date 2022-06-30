SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets are currently available at the Samaritan Market for the 20th annual Backpacks for Kids event. The event will be at the Arvest Ballpark from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on July 30.

Tickets at the Samaritan Market in Rogers and Springdale are on a first come and first serve basis during business hours from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. The Samaritan Community Center will be handing out 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Students must have a ticket to receive a backpack at the event. Food, free haircuts, carnival games and a local resource table will be available for students.

How can you help?

Donations are being accepted to fill up the 4,000 backpacks that will be given away. You can drop off supplies at the Rogers Samaritan Market at 1211 West Hudson Road, Rogers Ark. You can also donate on the Walmart registry here.

Blue pack of pens

College loose paper

Colored pencils

Desktop erasers

Expo markers

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Mechanical pencils

Pencils

Red pack of pens

Wide ruled composition

Wide ruled loose paper

Since 1999, k-12 at-risk children going have been provided with free backpacks and school supplies from the Samaritan Community Center.

“We believe that no child should show up on the first day of school empty-handed and unprepared for learning,” according to the website. “This program is giving Northwest Arkansas children a fresh start with the tools they need to succeed at school.”