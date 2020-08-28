“School is still a safe place to be…” said Rick Shaeffer with Springdale school district

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District confirms 6 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Communications Director for the District, Rick Shaeffer said the cases affected 5 schools in the district.

Starting Thursday, the district will be putting out a daily report – which will break down the number of cases, the number of close contacts, and schools impacted.

The numbers will not specify if the person is a student or staff member for privacy reasons. As of now it has at least 6 confirmed positive cases and a total of 51 probable close contacts. Those are people the positive case has been within 6 feet of for at least 15 minutes.

The schools impacted are Elmdale Elementary, Hunt Elementary, Turnbow Elementary, J.O.Kelly Middle School, and Don Tyson School of Innovation.

Shaeffer said it’s very important that every parent screen their children every day before going to school. He reiterates that if your child is sick keep them home.

“A lot of parents think that if their child is asymptomatic, they don’t feel bad and they don’t have a fever, even if they test positive that it’s okay for them to go to school, it is not okay to go to school,” said Shaeffer.

Families with cases or those exposed are contacted by the school nurse coordinator and also by the department of health.

The ADH said close contacts will be advised to get tested. All of the people who tested positive are home in isolation and close contacts have been told to quarantine for 14 days as recommended by the ADH.

Shaeffer said all of the students have the tools and resources to work from home and not miss a thing.

Shaeffer said they are doing everything they can to protect its school community. Desks are spread apart in classrooms, they have increased cleaning efforts and students and staff are wearing masks.

Students are also sitting in assigned seats which helps with contact tracing.

“Really our numbers are relatively few and we think they will stay that way. We hope so, if everybody will help us stay safe then we can get through this entire school year but there is no need to panic. School is still a safe place to be.”

Shaeffer advises families to take steps to stop the spread of the virus even outside of campus to help keep everyone safe.