“She needs to be around kids her age…” said local mom

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — We are two weeks into the school year with families navigating through different learning environments.

Whether the classroom is at a home or in school parents tell us they made the decision that best fits their family’s needs. Although there is a lot of uncertainty with this school year, it’s all about taking it one day at a time.

“I eventually decided to send her to school, because she needed to go, for her mental health and also for my mental health… for social reasons, she needs to be around other kids her age,” said Catelyn Hooser.

She is the mother of three with her oldest in first grade and this fall her daughter is going to school in person.

“It was very hard to make the decision, you know as a parent I have to protect her that’s my job. She is in a better place and she is happy when she comes home at the end of the day.”

Hooser said she spoke to her daughter about the responsibility of keeping herself and friends safe in the classroom.

“She said the mask was different but for a first grader I understand.”

For Amy Talbert’s family, virtual learning was the best fit. Talbert said besides working through some technical issues, learning from home has been a breeze.

“We did her room super cute and fun. She is in 6th grade and she loves having her own workspace and working on her chrome-book,” said Talbert.

Her daughter has even made some friends through her virtual classroom and is thriving in this environment.

“She’s been able to work at her own pace but yet have a scheduled day. So for the virtual learning, they have a time that they check-in for each period.”

Hooser said she knows the possibility of an outbreak is there her advice to families, stay positive.

“I know the schools are doing as much as possible and they want to protect the kids and I know some parents don’t feel like that but they are doing as much as they can.”