Some students learn better in traditional setting

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Many parents decided to send their kids to school in person this fall, and although, it wasn’t an easy decision for some mental health professionals said there are benefits to traditional education.

We as humans have a need for connection, community and bonding. Licensed Therapist, Kati Wells, MS, LPC, said students can get those needs met going back into the classroom and still stay safe amid the pandemic.

Some kids naturally learn better in a traditional setting being able to interact with their teachers and peers, actively learning and the structured environment.

For some kids, schools closing and not being able to be with their friends was a major loss.

Although Zoom, video chats, social media have helped provide a link to our loved one’s wells says there is still a disconnect.

“Think of it maybe pre COVID-19, a virtual hug versus a hug in person, so a virtual hug is great to get but the physical hug is going to be that much more connection and maybe take on a different connotation,” said Wells.

If your child is learning from home and you notice a real shift in their performance compared to when they were in school like a drop in grades, isolation then maybe they are not thriving in that environment.

If your child is physically in school experiencing anxiety or struggling to follow the rules and safety measures then you might want to reconsider.

With two weeks in, Wells said this is a good time to check in with your family. She recommends speaking to your child and find out the challenges they are facing and where they are doing well at and make tweaks along the way