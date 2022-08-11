SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than two thousand Springdale teachers will be stepping into the new school year on Monday, August 15.

Arkansas’ longest running teacher appreciation event kicked off with the Springdale Chamber of Commerce bringing in more than 90 vendors to the Har-Ber High School gymnasium. Teachers walked through the gym getting goody bags and well wishes from their community.

“We are so proud of the education our kids get. Those kids are tomorrow’s workforce,” said Bill Rogers, the president of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce.

The local businesses celebrated the teachers by giving away prizes including home makeovers and grocery store gift cards.

“You can tell how excited they are about being there. They get to win prizes, they win money. I mean, what else could a teacher ask for for a start to the year event,” said Randy Hutchinson, the president of the Springdale School Board.

Both the Springdale chamber and schools say they were glad to support one another and continue the support throughout the school year.

Teachers at the event said we can show teacher appreciation even without events like these by letting them know how they’re important to the success of our future leaders.