Springdale students head back to the classroom

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students across NWA returning back to school Monday and several measures are in place to keep them safe this school year.

The first day of school will bring excitement but also some uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic. Springdale district teacher and staff said they have worked really hard to welcome students back to a safe learning environment.

Desk and chairs in classrooms have been spread out and hand sanitizing stations have been added.

Students need to remember to pack their notebooks, pens and pencils and bring their masks.

Lakeside Junior high school teacher, Rachel Cornett said wearing a mask for several hours can be tough for some students which is why they will be allowed to take masks breaks and at times classes will be held outside.

Springdale Public Schools discusses reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year

New lunch rules in Springdale schools

Over at Central Junior High, Ty Galyan, a history teacher said he is glad to have all of the technologies in place to transition if need be.

“We’re also telling them that this is not just about your safety, it’s about my safety, it’s about your family’s safety. What you are taking home to your siblings, to your parents, your grandparents your neighbors…” said Cornett.

“We have been planning our lessons as if we would be remote, that we way we have all of our lessons online through google classroom and others that way we have everything ready to go,” said Galyan.

Students will also see signs in the hallway telling them which direction to walk, stickers to remind to keep them to stay 6 feet apart, and water drinking fountains have been replaced by water bottle filling stations.

Helen Tyson Middle School Principal Stephanie Anderson said when it comes to dealing with positive cases or outbreaks within its school, it will be working closely with the department of health.

“We have measures in place at school where we are able to track and trace because of our seating charts and attendance and because of the different processes, we have in place at school,” said Anderson.