FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tax-Free Weekend, or Sales Tax Holiday returns to Arkansas and Oklahoma this upcoming weekend.

The Sales Tax Holiday allows shoppers to purchase certain items such as school supplies, art supplies, clothing, and certain electronic devices without having to pay sales tax on it according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

In Arkansas, Tax-Free Weekend runs from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s latest posted Sales Tax Holiday itemized list from 2021.

The Sales Tax Holiday was instated in 2011 by Act 757. It allows the following:

Clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than one hundred dollars $100 per item

Clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than fifty dollars $50 per item

School supplies

School art supplies

School instructional materials

Tax-Free Weekend in Oklahoma will run from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.