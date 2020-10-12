Walton Family Foundation launches #SchoolsIN Campaign

You can share your creative, surprising, and life's all-too-real moments that happen both inside and outside the classroom.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With COVID-19 shifting how learning happens across the country, parents and teachers alike are having to think outside of the box.

To highlight these efforts, the Walton Family Foundation launched #SchoolsIN.

It’s a national campaign inviting families, students, and educators to share their creative, surprising, and life’s all-too-real moments that happen both inside and outside the classroom.

Walton Family Foundation Senior Adviser Kim Davis said this campaign was designed to give people a sense of hope during this challenging time.

We want folks to really feel good and understand that we support the effort and the work that they’re doing, during this really difficult pandemic. KIM DAVIS, SENIOR ADVISER, WALTON FAMILY FOUNDATION

Davis said the campaign was also created to remind parents, students, and educators we’re all in this together.

Maria Romero, who is teaching her two children at home this year, said she wants to encourage people to utilize resources such as this to help them navigate the unprecedented school year.

I think everyone right now as a parent as an educator, we’re looking for that positive solution that can help us whether we are at home or whether we are at school. MARIA ROMERO, LOCAL MOTHER OF TWO



