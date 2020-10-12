Walton Family Foundation launches #SchoolsIN Campaign

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With COVID-19 shifting how learning happens across the country, parents and teachers alike are having to think outside of the box.
To highlight these efforts, the Walton Family Foundation launched #SchoolsIN.
It’s a national campaign inviting families, students, and educators to share their creative, surprising, and life’s all-too-real moments that happen both inside and outside the classroom.
Walton Family Foundation Senior Adviser Kim Davis said this campaign was designed to give people a sense of hope during this challenging time.
We want folks to really feel good and understand that we support the effort and the work that they’re doing, during this really difficult pandemic.KIM DAVIS, SENIOR ADVISER, WALTON FAMILY FOUNDATION
Davis said the campaign was also created to remind parents, students, and educators we’re all in this together.
Maria Romero, who is teaching her two children at home this year, said she wants to encourage people to utilize resources such as this to help them navigate the unprecedented school year.
I think everyone right now as a parent as an educator, we’re looking for that positive solution that can help us whether we are at home or whether we are at school.MARIA ROMERO, LOCAL MOTHER OF TWO
Full release:
The Walton Family Foundation launched #SchoolsIN, a national campaign to provide inspiration, spotlight innovation, and build an inclusive community in support of student learning. With COVID-19 shifting how learning happens across the country, the campaign is an opportunity to build awareness about creative approaches and emphasize the importance of continuing learning amid adversity.
“At this pivotal moment, America’s students, families, and educators are reinventing when, where and how learning happens,” said Marc Sternberg, K-12 Education Program Director at the Walton Family Foundation. “As challenging as this school year is and will be, I’m inspired and energized by families and educators channeling frustration into inspiration in all settings. From parents to policymakers, we all must do whatever it takes to ensure learning continues and #SchoolsIN for students.”
The four-week campaign encourages families, students, and educators to share on social media the ups and downs of keeping school in session – with a focus on student success during a difficult school year. From brilliant ideas to flashes of inspiration, and occasional moments of chaos, the campaign will chronicle and celebrate the wide range of experiences people across the country are having in all different types of educational settings, linked by the hashtag #SchoolsIN.
The Walton Family Foundation has been supporting innovative approaches to teaching and learning for over 30 years, guided by the belief that a great education can put opportunity and a self-determined life in reach for every child, regardless of background. The foundation works alongside and sources ideas from families, educators, innovators, and community leaders who have a bold vision for student success. This surfaces new ideas and practices that challenge traditional assumptions about where and how learning happens and what’s possible for children.