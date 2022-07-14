HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watson Primary School in Huntsville announced it was selected as one of the Outstanding R.I.S.E Arkansas Schools, making it one of only 10 schools in Arkansas to receive the award for excellence in literacy instruction.

The school was recognized on Tuesday, July 12, at an award ceremony at the ADE Summit and was presented the RISE Award from the Arkansas Department of Education.

According to a social media post on the school’s Facebook page, in order to be selected for the RISE (Reading Initiative for Student Excellence) award, schools must prove they are building a culture of reading, creating community partnerships, and sharpening the focus and strength of literacy instruction.

The school says a team of Arkansas Department of Education Specialists visited the school in April and spent the day observing literacy instruction throughout the building in several different classrooms.

“Watson Primary School was a delight to visit. The principal and instructional facilitator are deeply committed to the students and teachers in their building and it was obvious that they have spent a great deal of time in classrooms improving instruction,” said the ADE.

A rubric was used to assess if instructional strategies and practices aligned with the Science of Reading and Watson Primary received a score of 44 out of a possible 48 points.