“When I work as a substitute teacher it’s more than a job…”

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — When a teacher calls out, a substitute is called to fill in, this fall some school districts have made some changes in how they are handling its subs.

“I had left a job of 20 years in radio and my husband said to me one day… Cynthia, I think you would be really good as a substitute teacher. I said really and he said yes, I do.”

That’s Cynthia Amedee, she’s been a substitute teacher for the Fayetteville school district for 11 years.

“It’s going to be different but it’s going to be good. I think students are really excited to be back in school like they always are and students tend to roll with the punches,” said Amedee.

Subs are wearing masks, must social distance just like other teachers and are assigned to one school.

“We will stay pretty much in one building so we are not moving around that much.”

Tammy Winn, the Regional Vice President of Operations for ESS, an education staffing agency said, not every employee is coming back to work.

“Our schools closed in March and our substitute teachers were out of work. Some of them did go ahead and find other jobs. Some of our substitute teachers who worked for us last year have said they are not sure and don’t feel comfortable back yet.”

Over in the Springdale School District, Substitute Coordinator Bobby Cole said he manages about 400 subs. They transitioned all of their training online and subs are also assigned a specific school.

“Each building has its own protocol in order to come into the building so one of the good things about this is that the substitutes are used to being in that particular building,” said Cole.

Despite the changes, Amedee said teaching adds meaning to her life and she plans to work for as long as she can.



“When I work as a substitute teacher, it is more than a job. It is the students and what they need and I get a lot from them and I hope they got a lot from me,” said Amedee