Back to School
Fayetteville Board of Education votes to require face masks for students
Fayetteville Public Schools in-class options reduced to two days a week
Video
Van Buren school district developing face-covering policy
Fayetteville Public Schools releases Q&A guide to reopening
Hashtag demanding the safe reopening of Arkansas schools floods social media
Video
More Back to School Headlines
Springdale Schools vote to pass mask requirement
Video
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance collecting masks to help school kids
Video
Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say
Teachers ask for more direction from state, districts in reopening plans
Video
Bentonville schools share results from back to school survey
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: School start date pushed back to the week of August 24
Video
Districts, parents, and educators uncertain of what new school year will look like
NWA schools add dealing with COVID-19 to agenda
Video
Nurse gives advice on sending your students back to school
Video
Northwest Arkansas schools prepare for online, in-person classes in the fall
Video