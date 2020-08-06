Fayetteville Board of Health discusses concerns of sending kids back to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s Board of Health discusses the concerns of sending kids back to school.

Wednesday, Secretary of Education Johnny Key said school districts must offer a 5-day onsite option before providing options for virtual learning.

Hershey Garner is the chair of Fayetteville’s Board of Health.

He pointed out needing to plan for a 5-day in-school classes this late in the game is nearly impossible.

“If the board’s consensus is that we have grave reservations about reopening with the number of cases we have, the lack of testing and the lack of social distancing i think we should be on record as saying this is dangerous,” Garner said.

Fayetteville Public Schools’ orginally planned to reduce in-person classes to two days a week.

A new plan has yet to be released.