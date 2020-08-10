Former Arkansas Teacher of the Year writes letter to Governor Hutchinson over back to school concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year says she’s now considering resigning due to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s lack of response to educator’s concerns.

Randi House said this in a letter addressed to Governor Asa Hutchinson over the weekend.

She says in part, “teachers sacrifice for students every day. Please do not ask us to sacrifice our lives.”

House also goes on to say its unrealistic to open classrooms on August 24 and it will not be possible to socially distance and keep kids safe.

You can read House’s full letter to the governor below:

Dear Governor Hutchinson,

Over the past few years, I have stood beside you as you celebrated and honored teachers from around the state…several of these occasions occurring within your own home. I stood next to you as you announced your intention to raise the teacher minimum salary and again as hundreds of future teachers gathered together in the state capitol to sign their pledge to educate the students of Arkansas. I have listened to you share how important teachers are and I often retell your story about how at your class reunion you and your classmates reminisced about your teachers…how those teachers impacted you enough to remember their names all these years later. I share that story with college students as I explain that educators have an immeasurable power to impact the lives of students as I promote the teaching profession. Promoting the teaching profession has become something I devote a significant amount of time to and feel very passionately about.

Being selected as the 2018 Arkansas teacher of the year was the greatest honor and I was incredibly proud to represent our state’s teachers and students. I have spent the last 16 years teaching our youngest students in three areas of the state while continuing my own education. I am a National Board-Certified teacher and am currently working on my doctoral dissertation focused on the implementation of STEM learning in kindergarten classrooms around our state. I am experienced. I am educated. And honestly, sir, I am exhausted.

For the first time in my 16-year career, I have considered resigning and seriously researched other job opportunities outside of the field of education. You have no idea how much it pains me to say that as teaching embodies so much of who I am. Naively I have believed that decision-makers and policy creators would do the right thing. I believed that teachers and students would be taken care of and that their lives would not be risked so that our state could return to “normal” as quickly as possible. I have watched as my fellow teachers have reached out to you, ADE, and other officials without getting answers. I have watched as district superintendents asked simple, yet essential, questions without getting any resemblance of an answer. I have watched as parents were forced to decide on sending children to school in person or virtually with very little detailed information about how either of those will occur. I have watched my own children struggle with questions about how to stay safe at school and worry about what school will be like. I have felt helpless and vulnerable and expendable.

As educators, we have sacrificed a lot for our students. We have worked through summers and long into the evenings. We have spent a vast amount of our own money on supplies and researched ways to provide for our students. When you chose to close school buildings last March, I (along with a few other ATOYS) donated an enormous amount of time to providing AMI instruction for students around the state. We willingly chose to do these things because it was what was best for students. Teachers sacrifice for students every day. Please do not ask us to sacrifice our lives.

Please do not dismiss our concerns. Please listen to the teachers, administrators, parents, and students of Arkansas when we say we are not ready. Listen as we explain that it is unrealistic to open classrooms back up August 24th. Listen as we tell you it will be impossible to socially distance and keep kids safe. Listen as we assure you that we will not be able to teach effectively. Listen as we explain that best practices, effective strategies, and pandemics do not coexist. Listen to us when we say that there is no place we would rather be than with our students when it is safe. I assure you that the decision to open schools in person before it is safe to do so will cost you teachers, one way or another. You have acknowledged that it is expected for some teachers to get sick. Therefore, you may lose some to Covid19. However, I also hope you acknowledge that you will also lose some to the lack of respect and regard for our lives and lives of our families that is being shown at the state level currently. The most valuable resource in education is effective teachers and in Arkansas, we cannot afford to lose a single one of them.

Randi House, 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year