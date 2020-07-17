Gearing up for back-to-school with Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, heading back-to-school will certainly look different this school year as students, teachers, and families across Northwest Arkansas prepare for the unknown.

Bentonville based retailer Walmart is doing its part to ease the burden for families by offering a number of shopping options to gear up for the school year ahead. Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli joined KNWA’s Tavares Jones to talk about the company’s initiatives.

As cultural diversity and racial equity are at the forefront of many conversations across the world lately, Walmart has teamed up with Crayola to exclusively offer Crayola Colors of the World Crayons. It’s a new line of crayons designed to mirror and promote the representation of the growing diversity in the world. The crayons include specially formulated colors representing global skin tones, as well as four hair and four eye color crayons.

With many school districts across Arkansas now electing to use virtual instruction as a means of teaching this school year, Walmart is also offering a number of online tools and resources to help students continue their learning at home. The retail giant is partnering with top brands like ABC Mouse, PBS Kids, Disney, Crayola, and Sylvan Learning to offer workbooks and online content.

Teachers also play a major role in educating students across Northwest Arkansas. Walmart has created a designated section in stores and online where teachers and parents can find everything they need for their classrooms. This also includes an events registry allowing teachers to create classroom wish lists to share their needs with others.

To help families save even more money while shopping ahead of the school year, Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.

The sales tax holiday runs Saturday, August 1, 2020, through Sunday, August 2, 2020. All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.