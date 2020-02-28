Bentonville Police aid security during presidential candidate’s visit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Mike Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential candidate, spoke in Bentonville on Thursday. The hubbub associated with such a high-profile visitor required extra security measures provided by local police.

“In Bentonville, we do this so often that our teams can jump in whether it’s doing the risk assessment, the site surveys, whether there’s actual physical security,” said Sgt, Gene Page from Bentonville. “We can kind of jump in and meet whatever need they have.”



Along with the mound of supporters who poured into The Record to see Bloomberg speak, there were also protesters who took the opportunity to express their apathy toward the former New York mayor.

“There’s a lot of history of Bloomberg being racist and misogynistic. Sixty-four women have sexual harassment charges,” said protester Abel Tomlinson. “In a lot of ways, he’s like Trump, and I would guarantee he will lose to Trump.”

The conglomeration of people was cause for extra security measures, but Bloomberg’s camp didn’t give much time for Bentonville Police to prepare, said Sgt. Gene Page.



When candidates come to Bentonville, they typically reach out weeks ahead of time. Instead, police were contacted Wednesday, Page said. Still, police had a plan in place to assist Bloomberg’s security detail.



“We have a policy, a program we have to go through to get approval for [changing traffic patterns] to identify and see if there’re any other patterns that we can do so that we’re not making the situation worse [and] make it better,” Page said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have an appropriate amount of time to do that.”