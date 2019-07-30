Jared R. Spencer, MD

Dr. Spencer is a native of Pocatello, Idaho. He completed his undergraduate education at Brigham Young University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude, and attended medical school at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

He completed an internship in general surgery and residency training in otolaryngology-head & neck surgery at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. Dr. Spencer then went on to complete subspecialty fellowship training through the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, working at the prestigious Mittelman Plastic Surgery Center and Stanford University Medical Center in Northern California.

His practice includes all aspects of pediatric and adult otolaryngology-head & neck surgery, with a particular emphasis and expertise in facial aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Spencer has rich experience in aging-face surgery (face, neck, brow and eyelids), nasal contouring (rhinoplasty) and minimally invasive techniques for facial rejuvenation (Botox®, fillers and skin resurfacing). His overriding goal is to obtain natural-appearing aesthetics while maintaining the highest level of patient safety. He is board certified by both the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Throughout his career and education, Dr. Spencer has been the recipient of numerous scholarships and academic awards; he has also published articles and book chapters on various head, neck and facial surgery topics. Dr. Spencer is on staff at both the Springdale and Bentonville campus of Northwest Medical Center and Washington Regional Medical Center. He is also the co-founder and director of Ozark Facial Plastic Surgery, the first center in Northwest Arkansas focusing exclusively on surgery and rejuvenation of the face and neck.