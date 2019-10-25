FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hello everyone from Lewis and Clark Outfitters in beautiful Northwest Arkansas!

I’m KNWA FOX 24 chief meteorologist, Dan Skoff, and this week we’re taking you along the trail. We’re going to show you as a family the best places to hit and today we’re taking the trails around Lake Fayetteville.

So if you are just a beginning biker, this is a great place to start.

You can unload your bike in the parking lot right next to the trail. You’ll notice some different maps with the different nature that you’ll see along with more information about the waters of Lake Fayetteville and finally a map of Lake Fayetteville and the trail that we’ll be taking which is a five-and-a-half-mile loop.

And our next stop, the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

We’ve come to our first along the Lake Fayetteville Trail.

This is the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Twelve theme gardens with absolutely amazing flowers all manicured by horticulturist here and it sits on about six cultivated acres. The whole area is well over 40 acres. So come and check this out. For a small admission, you can enjoy this with the family.

Alright, we’re crossing over the bridge over the Lake Fayetteville spillway.

This is a great place to stop for the family. Get a nice photo-op. You can hear the sound of rushing water, so peaceful and serene. But, you just gotta take in the Lake Fayetteville Trail. Such a beautiful site and a great way to enjoy nature.

We’ve come to the end of our journey around the Lake Fayetteville Trail. And now it’s time to satisfy that hunger. You might have worked up a little bit of an appetite. There’s no better place to satisfy that.