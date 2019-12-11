Along the Trail: Centerton

Centerton, Ark. (KNWA & FOX24)

I’m KNWA FOX 24 Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff and this week we’re taking you “Along the Trail” in the city of Centerton. Here’s a look at the exciting additions coming to Centerton parks in the near future.

Several projects have already been approved to update the city’s parks and connect their biking paths to the Razorback Greenway. A new splash pad is being constructed at McKissic Springs Park on the east side of Centerton. Construction will also begin in early 2020 on the northern edge of the biking trail. This trail will connect the city of Bentonville, which will ultimately allow access to the Razorback Greenway.

On the west side of the city, a 3-acre (beginner level) BMX park is under construction at Corner Woods Park. Another biking trail called Orchards Trail will be extended to stretch from west to east and allow someone to travel across the city from Corner Woods Park to McKissic Springs Park without ever leaving their bike.