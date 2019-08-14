Award-winning blues artist headlining local biking event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An award-winning blues guitarist, singer and songwriter will be headlining the second annual 2019 Oz Trails Off-Road event.

Samantha Fish will take the stage in downtown Bentonville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Fish has won more than 20 awards including Best New Artist Debut at the 2012 Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Artist of the Year at the 2016 Independent Blues Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2018 Best of the Beat Awards.

The concert is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

The bicycle event is Oct. 11-13.

