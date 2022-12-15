BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — USA Cycling announced on Dec. 15 that Bentonville will become the official home of the U.S. National Mountain Bike Team.

According to USA Cycling, The U.S. National Mountain Bike Team will use Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas’ network of trails and gravel for endurance fitness camps as well as sills-development camps leading into the World Cup racing season.

The release says in addition to National Team camps, USA Cycling will also host mountain bike and road Junior Talent Identification and Skills Camps in Bentonville.

The camps are made possible through an investment by the Walton Family Foundation at the direction of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton, according to the release, as well as the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation; and the Penner Family Foundation.

Our long-term goal is for Team USA to win the gold at the 2028 Olympic Games,” said Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling “This investment gives us access to the infrastructure and resources we need to support our Under-23 and Junior riders. Developing these up-and-coming riders is a top priority for USA Cycling, now and in the future.”

According to the release, Bentonville will also become the national base for its collegiate cycling operations and other functions related to the growth of grassroots bike racing across the U.S.