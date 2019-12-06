Bentonville considered one of best places to ride in U.S.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville is considered one of the best places in the U.S. to ride bicycles, according to bicycling.com.

The article “Editors’ Choice Top 10 Favorite Places to Ride in the U.S.” includes Bentonville among Sedona, Ariz.; Big Sur to Monterey, Calif.; Western Colorado; Brevard/Asheville, N.C.; Hudson Valley, N.Y.; Oregon Coast; Moab, Utah; Stokesville, Va. and Northeast Kingdom, Vt.

It states Bentonville is an Ozarks hotspot that will, “surprise you with 40-plus miles of feature-packed trails, an extensive network of family-friendly greenways and some of the country’s best, undiscovered road riding.”