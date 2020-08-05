Big Dam Bridge 100 announces new ride options for 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling tour is offering two new ride options for cyclists participating in this year’s annual ride in Little Rock, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Due to safety concerns mid the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional 3000+ participant ride scheduled for September 26 will look a little different this year.

Cyclists who plant to travel to central Arkansas for a live ride on September 26, or any time before the end of the year, can take part in an “In-Person Solo Challenge” on the BDB100 course.

The Solo Challenge will not be an organized event, and the route will not be marked, nor will any aid stations be in place.

“Cyclists may enjoy the route on their own and will still receive a participant swag bag with their registration,” the release states.

Another option, the BDB100 Driveway Challenge, is a virtual event for cyclists to ride the course “any time and any place.”

If you are currently registered for the 2020 and wish not to participate in either event, you may roll your registration into 2021 at no cost, organizers say.

“This is a first in the history of our ride and it is not the path we wanted to take but, after countless hours of planning and considerations, we believe it is more prudent to consider the fact that we don’t know what Covid-19 will hand us during the next two months, and the health and safety of our cyclists is our priority,” said race director Bruce Dunn.

You can learn more at www.TheBigDamBridge100.com.