BikeNWA asks riders to join Cycle September challenges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KKNWA/KFTA) — BikeNWA is encouraging people to participate in its Cycle September challenges.

In order to participate, BikeNWA asks riders to sign up through the Love to Ride platform.

Love to Ride allows users to earn points for prizes for their rides, and can challenge themselves and others to friendly competition.

BikeNWA participants can compete in challenges to win awards and prizes for categories like most rides, longest distance, most commutes, top youth rider, weekly challenges, and more.

For individual signups, all types of rides count towards points, for fun, commuting, e-bike rides, and indoor rides.

Club and group pages are available year round and have internal leaderborads for most miles, most trips, and most commutes. Stats can also be filtered to see the top riders of each month or year.

BikeNWA says workplace profiles can also be created to be the online cycling community and encouragement platform for an organization. Participants can compete in national and global workplace challenges, while improving the health of offices, communities, or environments.