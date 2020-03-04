BikeNWA, Nunnally Chevrolet partner to make roads safer for all

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — BikeNWA and Nunnally Chevrolet of Bentonville announced an exclusive partnership Wednesday morning that aims to spread awareness and better educate people on how to share the road, bikes and cars alike.

As part of the exclusive deal, Nunnally Chevrolet crafted specially branded Oz Trails Editions of some 2020 models in their lot.

Each Oz Trails branded vehicle is equipped with special features including a bike rack, bike repair kit, first-aid kit, electrical outlets on some models, and branded Oz Trails merchandise.

Nunnally has also agreed to sponsor the various BikeNWA community programs such as the new Strider Bike Education program teaching elementary students how to ride a bicycle.

“Our team is excited to partner with Nunnally Chevrolet; it’s a great opportunity for us to reach a new audience. We think it is important to educate people in cars and people on bikes on the rules of the road. With this relationship, the goal is to build empathy amongst all users of the road,” said Paxton Roberts, Executive Director of BikeNWA.

The limited-edition Oz Trail vehicles will be available for purchase only on a first come, first served basis or through special order in 2020. Some examples of the custom model are below:

BikeNWA is a non-profit organization designed to educate, inspire, and activate the Northwest Arkansas community to ride bicycles while George Nunnally Chevrolet has been family owned and operated for over 30 years in the Northwest Arkansas area.