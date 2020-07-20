Bio-Tech Pharmacal named a Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Business by the League of American Bicyclists

Fayetteville, AR – The League of American Bicyclists has recognized Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Inc. with a Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Business (BFB) award, earning it a place alongside over 1,400 businesses across the country contributing to the movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America.

“Since Bio-Tech applied for the Bicycle Friendly Business award in February 2020, much has

changed across the country,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American

Bicyclists. “What hasn’t changed is the commitment of our Bicycle Friendly Business award

winners to the health and well-being of their employees, customers, and community through the

promotion and encouragement of bicycling as a means of transportation, fun, and fitness. ”

Bio-Tech joins 75 other new and renewing BFBs in the League’s Spring 2020 round of business

awards, which includes government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, bike shops, and other

employers across industries, all united in a commitment to transform American workplaces to

be more welcoming to customers and employees who bike. The Bicycle Friendly Business award

recognizes an organization’s contributions over months and years to the movement to build a

Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.

“As Americans look for ways to move around safely, it’s communities and businesses offering

solutions that enable people to more easily go places by bike,” said Nesper. “We know more

people are biking during the pandemic and we anticipate more Americans will rely on biking to

work as a safe, socially distant method of transportation as employees go back to work. Thanks

to the leadership of organizations like Bio-Tech, more people will have the opportunity to choose

to bike.”

Fayetteville, Arkansas is currently a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community with growing

interest in cycling culture throughout the Northwest Arkansas area. Bio-Tech encourages

bicycling as an easy option for transportation and a positive way to support a healthier lifestyle

in the community.

“Since our founding, Bio-Tech’s goal has been to support health worldwide,” said Mark Kinion,

General Manager of Bio-Tech Pharmacal. “Being recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Business is an

acknowledgment of our commitment to integrative health and wellness. Physical exercise,

especially cycling, is a great way to benefit not only an individual’s health but the health of their

community and the environment. That is essential to our beliefs here at Bio-Tech.”

As part of the BFB network, Bio-Tech will have access to a variety of tools and technical

assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike. When

employees bike, great things happen: a decreased carbon footprint, reduction of healthcare costs

through the promotion of healthy living, and a strong connection to the community and growing

cyclist culture.



About the Bicycle Friendly America Program

To learn more about building a Bicycle Friendly America, including the Bicycle Friendly

Community® (BFC), Bicycle Friendly State® (BFS), Bicycle Friendly Business® (BFB), and

Bicycle Friendly University® (BFU) programs, visit www.bikeleague.org/BFA.

The League of American Bicyclists leads the national movement to create a Bicycle

Friendly America for everyone. With a history dating to 1880, the League is committed

to engaging diverse communities and building a powerful, unified voice for change

around protecting and promoting bicyclists’ rights. Learn more at

www.bikeleague.org.