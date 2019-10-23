Cycling team aims to grow community and cultivate leaders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KNWA) The Breakaway Cycling Team of Northwest Arkansas is a non-profit on a mission to grow the community, eliminate barriers and empower others. Team members are taught to share the gift of cycling and encouraged to share the knowledge they are given.

Coach Tiffany Dixon and athletes Jessica Brooks and Owen Dixon stopped by KNWA Today to share more about what the organization has to offer and to highlight two free cycling clinics.

A beginner’s women’s road clinic and cycle cross clinic will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd at 6 p.m., at Kessler Mountain in Fayetteville. The clinics are free and open to the public. For more info on Breakaway Cycling team, visit the organization’s website.