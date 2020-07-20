Cyclists celebrate International Ride Mountain Bikes day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cyclists from all over the world and in Northwest Arkansas are hitting the trails to celebrate International Ride Mountain Bikes day.

With more than 300 miles of mountain biking trails in Northwest Arkansas, Director of Bike Bentonville, Aimee Ross said anyone can find a trail they love.

“We have trails for everyone, whether or not you’re new or whether or not you’re an experienced expert rider and you can access those trails from right on our downtown square,” Ross said.

Ross said there are helpful maps along the trails to help you decide which ones to follow depending on your skill level.