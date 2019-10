City officials said to use Scull or Mud Creek Trails instead

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A section of Razorback Greenway is closed until at least Wednesday because of storm debris.

A section of Clear Creek Trail, north of the The Reserve at Steele Crossing and Northwest Arkansas Mall, is impassable because of a large, down tree over the bridge.

City officials said because the size of the tree, the section of the trail will not reopen until at least Wednesday. They said to use Scull or Mud Creek Trails instead.