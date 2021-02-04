Fayetteville named first ‘Bike City’ in the United States

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is the first city in the United States to be awarded the designation of ‘Bike City’ by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of cycling, according to a release from Experience Fayetteville, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, on Thursday.

Fayetteville joins cities from around the world, such as Copenhagen and Paris, that have received the designation due to “their commitment of developing cycling at all levels, from elite competition to the use of bikes for leisure and as a means of transportation.”

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com – 27/09/2018 –

According to the release, the city’s bicycle master plan, along with professional events like the Joe Martin Stage Race, FayetteCross and the future 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, helped Fayetteville earn the designation.

“I am thrilled and honored that Fayetteville has been named a UCI Bike City. This is a powerful affirmation of the work Fayetteville has done for decades – and continues doing – to make cycling accessible for everyone,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

“I want to congratulate the other UCI Bike City designees and express my gratitude to UCI for giving us this incredible distinction. We are so proud to be the first city in the United States to achieve the UCI Bike City Label designation.