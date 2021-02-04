Fayetteville to host 2021 UCI World Cup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville will host a cyclocross World Cup as part of the 2021-2022 cyclocross World Cup schedule, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Management Committee announced on Thursday in Aigle, Switzerland.

The third annual Fayettecross — a first time World Cup event — is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13, 2021. It will be held at Centennial Park, which is also set to host the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships.

Organizers say the event will offer a preview of the championship course, and an opportunity for fans to see the world’s best racers compete before the 2022 World Championships, set for January 29-30, 2022. The event will feature athletes from more than 25 countries and is being held in partnership with Experience Fayetteville, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

“I can confidently say there is no other cyclocross course like this in the United States, perhaps anywhere,” said Brook Watts, FayetteCross race director. “We have been building this course for the past 16 months, with each meter of the course dedicated to bringing the best out of this beautiful Fayetteville mountainside.”

Course map from FayetteCross

“It has daredevil chutes, a lung-busting climb challenging off-camber sections plus a 38 step climb that will test the racers. And, to the delight of spectators, most of the course is accessible with ease, even the wooded sections.”

You can check the complete event details at FayetteCross.com.