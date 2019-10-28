Fayetteville to host Arkansas High Country Race in 2020-21

The race follows the perimeter of the Arkansas High Country route

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Anyone who thinks it’d be a fun idea to bike 1,000 miles throughout Arkansas is encouraged to consider participating in the Arkansas High Country Race.

Events will be hosted during June 2020 and 2021. The event is a partnership with Experience Fayetteville.

The race follows the perimeter of the Arkansas High Country route. Cyclists will begin and end in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas High Country Race is scheduled to officially start from the Experience Fayetteville Visitor’s Center the morning of Saturday, June 6, with a community roll out event. A mandatory pre-race meeting will be hosted on the square Friday, June 5.

The ride is “self-supported” meaning riders must complete the course solo and not expect help, which includes that of a support crew, sag van and caches. Read more rules, here.

Additional details are available, here.