Fayetteville to host mountain biking qualifier for Tokyo Olympics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville will host professional mountain bikers from around the world this April at a new event as part of the 2021 U.S. Cup Mountain Bike Series.

The OZ Trails US Pro Cup will offer riders the opportunity to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo by offering critical Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI) points, according to a release from Experience Fayetteville, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, on Tuesday.

The event will be held over two weekends — April 9-11 and April 16-18 — at Centennial Park Park at Millsap Mountain in Fayetteville, which will also host the UCI 2022 Cyclocross World Championships.

“We look forward to welcoming racers and spectators from around the globe to Fayetteville,” said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville. “The Centennial Park is a premier destination for cycling events like no other in the country and we can’t wait for these athletes to experience it.”

Along with men and women pro riders, the OZ Trails US Pro Cup will offer UCI points to junior boys and girls, which help qualify select juniors for racing in Europe and to represent Team USA at the World Championships.

“Northwest Arkansas has become a global destination for mountain biking, and this event will help to build upon that,” said Krista Cupp, OZ Trails spokeswoman. “The OZ Trails US Pro Cup will expand our region’s influence in the mountain biking world by introducing more professional riders to our area.”

For more information about event details, including registration, and for the full 2021 U.S. Cup Mountain Bike Series schedule, visit uscupmtb.com.