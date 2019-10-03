Get ready to ride the biking trails with Dan Skoff this fall

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff gives you everything you need to know about biking.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS –– The weather is FINALLY starting to cool down as we head deeper in the fall season, so now is the time to air up those bicycle tires, hop on your bike saddle and pedal your way to a healthier life.

Starting today (Thursday, October 3rd), KNWA & FOX24 is launching a new biking initiative focused on everything you need to know to ride the trails. Our area has so much to offer for the biking enthusiast, from a leisurely ride down the Razorback Greenway to the rugged terrain of a mountain bike trail in the Ozarks.

Join KNWA & FOX24 Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff as he takes you “Along the Trail” giving you a unique perspective off the beaten path of nature’s beauty. Watch our exclusive “Biking the Ozarks” forecast every Monday & Thursday evening during the KNWA newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. and FOX24 newscast at 5:30 and 9 p.m., so you can safely plan your biking adventures around the weather.

Special thanks to our bike sponsor Bio-Tech Pharmacal and Lewis & Clark Outfitters for the equipment. We’ll see you this fall season on the biking trails.