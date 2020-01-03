Good Day NWA: Coler Mountain Bike Preserve

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve is a unique getaway in the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas. With 250 miles of natural-surface trails, Northwest Arkansas has risen as a premier mountain biking and public recreation destination. And now, it’s cementing its status with the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. Located on a pristine, nearly 300-acre site just a five-minute bike ride from downtown Bentonville, Coler offers visitors the opportunity to engage in active recreational experiences while reconnecting with themselves, others and the natural world.

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason bike the trails and hear from Kalene Griffith (Visit Bentonville), Aimee Ross (Bike Bentonville), and Erin Rushing (NWA Trailblazers) about this trail system.

