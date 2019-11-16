Gregory Park Improvements Ribbon Cutting Event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony and community event celebrating the completion of improvements at Gregory Park was held on Saturday in Fayetteville.

The improvements include new trails, a concrete pump track and a “Hammock Hangout,” constructed as an Eagle Scout service project.

The new attractions have been in the works for two years, according to the park’s planning superintendent, Ted Jack. The original proposal for park improvements that would serve both mountain bikers and trail walkers was presented to the City in 2012 by the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists (OORC), a Northwest Arkansas mountain bicycle advocacy group.

“I mean, it’s right in the middle of the city, so it really makes it easy for people to get to, and they’re enjoying it. That’s what we like,” said Jack.

The existing loop trail was enhanced, and two new soft-surface trails were created. Mountain biking additions include a modular concrete pump track, a modular skills course, two gravity-flow downhill bicycle trails, and a kiosk with trail map and information. New benches, terraces and an accessible picnic table allow for spectator views of the courses. Additional park improvements include new signage and a boulder field.

The improvements were funded by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, city funds, donations of resources, and additional grants.

Gregory Park is located at 69 E. Sycamore Street. Parking is limited, and attendees are encouraged to use alternative transportation. Ozark Regional Transit’s route #10 stops directly in front of the N. College Ave. McDonald’s.

