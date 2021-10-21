Mountain Bike Afghanistan helping refugees escape from Taliban

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Faird Noori, a University of Arkansas student and the founder of Mountain Bike Afghanistan, wants to introduce Northwest Arkansas to a young woman named Afsana Nawrozi.

Nawrozi is an 18-year-old member of the Afghan women’s cycling team who escaped the Taliban and ended up in the U.S.

On October 21, she was part of a panel at Bike Rack Brewing Company in Bentonville. During the panel, Noori discussed the work his organization is doing to try and evacuate 28 more mountain bikers, most of them women, from Taliban-held Afghanistan.

As far as where they would end up, I’m pushing to resettle them here in Northwest Arkansas. At the end of the day, it’s obviously their choice, when they end up in the U.S., where they want to live. I know how awesome this place is and I’d love for them to end up here. Farid Noori, Founder/director, Mountain Bike Afghanistan

Nawrozi’s younger sister is part of the Afghan girl’s national soccer team. She and her team were granted asylum in Portugal after the Taliban banned women from playing sports.