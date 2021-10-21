Mountain Bike Afghanistan helping refugees escape from Taliban

Sponsored Content Biking the Ozarks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Faird Noori, a University of Arkansas student and the founder of Mountain Bike Afghanistan, wants to introduce Northwest Arkansas to a young woman named Afsana Nawrozi.

Nawrozi is an 18-year-old member of the Afghan women’s cycling team who escaped the Taliban and ended up in the U.S.

On October 21, she was part of a panel at Bike Rack Brewing Company in Bentonville. During the panel, Noori discussed the work his organization is doing to try and evacuate 28 more mountain bikers, most of them women, from Taliban-held Afghanistan.

As far as where they would end up, I’m pushing to resettle them here in Northwest Arkansas. At the end of the day, it’s obviously their choice, when they end up in the U.S., where they want to live. I know how awesome this place is and I’d love for them to end up here.

Farid Noori, Founder/director, Mountain Bike Afghanistan

Nawrozi’s younger sister is part of the Afghan girl’s national soccer team. She and her team were granted asylum in Portugal after the Taliban banned women from playing sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Lake Leatherwood Eureka Springs

Lake Leatherwood XC and Hiking mountain biking trails

Black Bass Lake Eureka Springs

Black Bass Lake mountain biking trails

Biking NWA Calendar of Events

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers