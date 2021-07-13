Mountain Biker rides all of Bentonville’s trails in one day

Sponsored Content Biking the Ozarks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two-time national mountain bike marathon champion Payson McElveen released a film recounting his successful attempt to ride all of Bentonville’s trails in one day.

According to a release from McElveen’s public relations coordinator, McElveen’s documentary, “Trail Town: Bentonville” highlights his strategy and preparation for the feat, while also highlighting conversations with people from Bentonville.

“In 2019, I rode all of my home Durango, CO town trails in a day”, McElveen said. “It took a couple of attempts, but it was an incredible experience that gave me a totally new understanding of my hometown. I immediately started thinking about other mountain biking Mecca’s, whether it’s Moab, Sedona, Crested Butte… but the one that was the most exciting was Bentonville.”

According to the release, the film explores the history of mountain biking in Bentonville and features interviews with Mountain Bike Hall of Famer Nat Ross, NWA Trailblazers Project Manager Hogan Koesis, Walton Family Foundation Program Officer Gary Vernon, and Director of Bike Bentonville Aimee Ross.

The documentary can viewed below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Lake Leatherwood Eureka Springs

Lake Leatherwood XC and Hiking mountain biking trails

Black Bass Lake Eureka Springs

Black Bass Lake mountain biking trails

Biking NWA Calendar of Events

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers