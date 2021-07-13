Mountain Biker rides all of Bentonville’s trails in one day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two-time national mountain bike marathon champion Payson McElveen released a film recounting his successful attempt to ride all of Bentonville’s trails in one day.

According to a release from McElveen’s public relations coordinator, McElveen’s documentary, “Trail Town: Bentonville” highlights his strategy and preparation for the feat, while also highlighting conversations with people from Bentonville.

“In 2019, I rode all of my home Durango, CO town trails in a day”, McElveen said. “It took a couple of attempts, but it was an incredible experience that gave me a totally new understanding of my hometown. I immediately started thinking about other mountain biking Mecca’s, whether it’s Moab, Sedona, Crested Butte… but the one that was the most exciting was Bentonville.”

According to the release, the film explores the history of mountain biking in Bentonville and features interviews with Mountain Bike Hall of Famer Nat Ross, NWA Trailblazers Project Manager Hogan Koesis, Walton Family Foundation Program Officer Gary Vernon, and Director of Bike Bentonville Aimee Ross.

The documentary can viewed below.