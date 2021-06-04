Northwest Arkansas cities earn high bicycling satisfaction scores

BOULDER, Colo. (KNWA/KFTA) — PeopleForBikes released its 2021 city ratings and two Northwest Arkansas cities earned high marks in community satisfaction.

Out of the 750 cities and communities around the world, Bentonville had the third highest community score among cities with less than 50,000 residents while Fayetteville had the highest community score among cities with less than 300,000 residents, according to PeopleForBikes.

The community score measures community perceptions and satisfaction with bicycling.

PeopleForBikes evaluated more than 750 cities and communities across the globe to spotlight the best cities and towns for bicycling, according to a press release.

PeopleForBikes says it provides city leaders with actionable insights to make biking better in communities.

The ratings can be viewed on the organization’s website.