BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — BikeNWA and All Kids Bike will launch the Learn-To-Ride bike program this Wednesday, February 12.

The program, supported by the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton, will benefit approximately 16,000 kindergarten and first-grade students at 30 Northwest Arkansas schools over the next five years.

An opening ceremony to kick off the program will be held at Cooper Elementary School in Bella Vista at 8:30 a.m.