Olympic qualifier U.S. Pro Cup coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville will host the OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup over the next two weekends, as cross-country mountain bikers will compete for an opportunity to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The event will be held April 9-11 and 16-18 at Centennial Park in Fayetteville, home of the Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI) 2022 Cyclocross World Championships. The event is hosted by Experience Fayetteville.

Admission is free for the multi-day event and will include food trucks, craft beer and live music.

The OZ Trails Pro Cup will host professional men and women cross-country mountain-bike racers from throughout North American and around the globe, vying for a spot in the Olympics.

UCI points will be awarded to junior boys and girls, helping qualify select juniors for racing in Europe and to represent Team USA at the 2021 World Championships.

“This the first of several world-class cycling events that will be held at Centennial Park over the next year. We look forward to hosting these elite athletes, and putting on both an exciting and family friendly environment for all of Northwest Arkansas to enjoy,” Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville says.

