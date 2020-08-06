Public invited to name new mountain biking trails in Bentonville

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – OCTOBER 17: New Zealand cross-country mountain biker Anton Cooper poses during a portrait session at Victoria Park on October 17, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The public is invited to name 12 miles of new singletrack trails that will be hand-built and added to the existing network of mountain biking trails in Bentonville, according to a release from Runway Group on Thursday.

The new trail will be nestled between Slaughter Pen Mountain Bike Park and Interstate 49 on the northeast edge of Bentonville.

A “world-class trail building company” will be commissioned to use hand tools for its construction.

“This lost art of trail building allows for the trail to have a narrower tread and will leave in the natural contours of the terrain as well as roots, rock formations and narrow tree openings to challenge riders,” said Gary Vernon, Senior Program Officer for Walton Personal Philanthropy Group. “This old style of trail building will give a new OZ Trails twist with memorable moments sprinkled along the trail.”

Construction of the trail, supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation “at the recommendation of Steuart and Tom Walton,” is set to begin this fall.

Riders will have the opportunity to name the trail through a crowdsourced effort while the work is underway.

The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2021.