Road improvements and cycle track unveiled in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Fayetteville took another big step toward upgrading its trails and roadways.

City officials hosted a ribbon cutting for the recent improvements to Old Wire Road and the new cycle track. This first phase of the project runs nearly a mile from Ash Street to Gulley Park. It cost $3.9 million.

It has a pedestrian sidewalk, bicycle lanes and a traffic signal at Township Street. The first phase of the project cost $3.9 million and is less than one mile of trail.

The goal is to fully integrate Old Wire Road into the city’s network of trails and road.

Trails Coordinator Matt Mihalevich said, “The east side (of town) really has a lot of steep hills and not a lot of really great corridors for trail connection, but Old Wire is the old way that people got through this part of town and it works really well for bike and pedestrians.”

The next phase of the project will run from Gulley Park to Old Missouri Road. Construction is set to be complete in spring 2020.