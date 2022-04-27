ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Cycling Festival returns on April 30.

Rides include the 15-mile railyard loop which circles the city.

All new this year are 12 miles of mountain biking trails around Lake Atalanta for beginners and intermediate riders.

There will also be a children’s criterium race on the bricks in downtown Rogers. This is a way for kids as young as 2 years old to try out the sport of cycling.

Kids under age 10 can participate in the festivities for free, but anyone age 11 and up will have to pay $10.

The festival is donating all ticket proceeds to Million Meals.

“Every dollar that we raise through our ticket proceeds will be donated to the Million Meals campaign, going right back into our community and feeding those who need food,” said Ross Phillips, senior vice president of community development at Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

Registration is open online, or you can register on the day of the event at 9 a.m.