Rogers ranked 6th top city for bikes; Fayetteville ranks 10th

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — PeopleForBikes has released its third annual ratings of the best cities for bicycling in the U.S.

The City of Rogers ranked 6th overall out of 567 cities this year.

The PeopleForBikes City Ratings program evaluates more than 550 cities and towns and shows city leaders how they can invest to make bicycling better for all residents and visitors.

People for Bikes said City Ratings are scored across five key indicators: Ridership, Safety, Network (how easy is it for people to bike where they want to go), Reach (how well the network serves all parts of the community), and Acceleration (how fast the community is working to improve biking).

The City of Rogers performed well in the Acceleration, Safety, and Reach categories.

Fayetteville has been ranked in the top ten among US cities in the PeopleForBikes’ third annual ratings of the best cities for bicycling in the US.

The full ratings for all cities are available online.