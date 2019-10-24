Rogers reminds residents to steer clear of trails

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — City crews in Rogers are asking people to avoid using the trails — whether for biking, running, or walking — after several locations are still covered in debris.

It was early Monday when a storm rolled through parts of Arkansas. One person was killed in Rogers when a tree fell on his home.

Also, Rogers Parks & Recreations announced the cancellation of sports games.

Thursday October 24: Youth Soccer, Youth Softball, and Adult Flag Football games are cancelled tonight Posted by Rogers Parks & Recreation on Thursday, October 24, 2019



There are more than 400 acres of land, with 24 parks, 26 athletic fields and nearly 50 miles of trail, according to their web page.