Runway Bike Park celebrates first year open

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — An event geared toward families is upcoming and everyone is invited.

Runway Bike Park is celebrating its first year open. There will be free bike demonstrations, bike and helmet rentals and giveaways.

Demos will be hosted by All Bikes All Day NWA and Groove Skate Shop. Balance bikes for small kids and a few BMX kids bikes will be offered as rentals. Clif Bar is the presenting sponsor and will offer their snacks to those who attend.

The event will be between 2-5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Runway Bike Park, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale.

