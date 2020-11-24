Singletrack Trails to build trail network in Bentonville

Biking the Ozarks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Singletrack Trails Inc celebrates the groundbreaking of eight miles of hand-built singletrack in downtown Bentonville, Arkansas.

Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

The “Hand-Cut Hollow” was created out of a need to bring a different riding experience to the greater network of trails in Bentonville.

The new trails will consist of eight miles of classic hand-built singletrack, connecting existing trail networks along the North Bentonville Trail with previously unexplored terrain east of Interstate 49.

Trails in the system will travel through a variety of different areas.

“NWA Trailblazers chose to partner with Singletrack Trails for the Hand-Cut Hollow, based upon their expertise in building world-class, sustainable, classic hand-built singletrack,” said Hogan
Koesis, soft surface project manager at Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers.

Regarding Singletrack Trails as the contractor chosen for the project, Greg Mazu, Chief Encouragement Officer at Singletrack Trails said, “The opportunity to partner with Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers on this project, and implement classic hand-built singletrack is a dream come true. We’re honored to work on a project that will benefit Bentonville’s outdoor recreation community while adding more world-class trails to an already incredible network.”

