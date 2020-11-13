Strider Education Foundation’s All Kids Bike donates bike program to Sugar Creek Elementary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Strider Education Foundation’s All Kids Bike program makes its way to Bentonville by donating a bicycling program to Sugar Creek Elementary School.

Students attending the donation event, which will be held November 19, will get to see a world class exhibition by professional cyclists Corey Martinez and Mike “Hucker” Clark. Martinez is a three-time NORA Cup Street rider of the year, and Clark is a BMX dirt jumper, X Games silver medalist and three-time NORA Cup jumper of year.

The donation from All Kids Bike will include an eight-lesson Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride
Curriculum, teacher training and certification, 22 Strider 14x Balance Bikes, helmets, pedal
conversion kits and a five-year support plan.

The donation event is organized by Bike Bentonville and Visit Bentonville as part of their All-Star Week.

All-Star Week’s mission is to highlight the Bentonville area.

